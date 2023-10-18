David Warner expresses frustration over umpiring, calls for greater accountability following LBW against Sri Lanka

Warner was not pleased one bit after being given LBW out during the Australia vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 clash in Lucknow.

David Warner has expressed his frustration with the lack of umpire accountability and the reliability of ball-tracking technology. This came after his lbw dismissal during Australia's victory over Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday. Warner, who was batting at 11, was given out lbw by umpire Joel Wilson when he played back to a delivery from left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka.

Immediately after the decision, Warner decided to review it. However, he was left dumbfounded and visibly angry when the ball-tracking technology indicated that the ball was hitting the outside of the leg stump. Despite the review being upheld due to the umpire's call, Warner couldn't contain his frustration and expressed his dissatisfaction as he walked off the field.

During a conversation on Tuesday, Warner elaborated on his disappointment and revealed what he had said to Wilson after the dismissal. He also called for greater transparency in umpires' decision-making by suggesting that their individual decision percentage statistics should be displayed on the big screen, similar to batting statistics.

"I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much - not just at myself - but [because] it kept low, and normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it's pretty much going down leg," Warner said. "I asked Joel when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back. To his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given the decision. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed. That's out of our control.

"There's a lot to say in terms of what I'd like to see. This probably won't get across, but players' stats go up on the board as you walk out to bat. When they announce the umpires, and they come up on the screen, I'd love to see their stats come up on the board as well. Because we see that in the NRL (National Rugby League). NRL shows those stats. I think the NFL (National Football League) shows those stats [as well]. I think it's a great thing for the spectators to see as well.

"Obviously players get dropped for poor performances. It's never explained to us what goes on with the panel. It's just an indicator. It's just little things to show spectators [that] it's not easy. You can explain where it's not easy, [and] why it's not easy, and then when good decisions are made, they can explain it. I just think it's something that could be explored."

Warner emphasized that he firmly believed the esteemed panel of umpires consisted of fair-minded individuals, devoid of any biased decision-makers. However, he expressed his desire for enhanced accountability within the system.

"You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that's where from my perspective it gets frustrating," Warner said. "There's no bias in anything. It's just that you feel like that as a player sometimes.

"There has to be some accountability. If you get a decision wrong, just accept it and apologise. Players aren't going to bite your head off. Umpires aren't going to bite your head off if you ask them the question. They're generally pretty honest. You see it with the bunker in the NRL. You get some absolute stinkers, and some umpires don't umpire the next game."