'Crowd is putting Sanju against BCCI and belittling Rishabh Pant': Samson's childhood coach makes shocking claim

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Sanju Samson has plenty of admirers all over India, such is his influence that fans have been left upset by the manner in which he was not selected in the team during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. Plenty of fans bashed Rishabh Pant and instead called for Samson to be picked ahead of the southpaw, given his recent struggles with the bat.

The fans also lashed out at BCCI, with Samson not getting enough opportunities, and there has been a raging Samson vs Pant debate on social media.

However, the childhood coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has played down any talk related to Samson and Pant, instead saying that there is no 'clash' between the pair.

Speaking to CricketNext, Biju said, "Now what's happening on social media is that people are turning against Rishabh Pant for no reason. Pant is there because he has performed over a long period of time. And see there is no clash between Pant and Sanju Samson."

He continued, "Samson has been playing and can play for India as a pure batter. Pant's keeping skills are very good. If you look over a period of time, Pant has not done a major lapse or fumble behind the stumps. He has come good for India in both red and white ball over a long period of time. He might have a slump now… When you talk about impact players like Adam Gilchrist or Virender Sehwag. They must get a levy to fail."

"What I am not liking is how the Mallu crowd is putting Sanju Samson against BCCI, and belittling Rishabh Pant. It is very wrong and not at all on. Political leaders in Kerala think cricket is another game of politics and are saying Sanju is victimised," he added further.

While many have claimed on social media that Samson has been targeted, his childhood coach insists that under the tutelage of someone like VVS Laxman, such things cannot happen.

"No, not at all. I don’t believe so and it's just that circumstances are not working in his favour. He is not being deliberately targeted. I don't think anybody in the Indian cricketing system would be deliberately targeted. Somebody like a VVS Laxman is the coach, I don’t see that happening," stated Biju.

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that he wanted a sixth bowling option, which is why he included Deepak Hooda and left Samson out. With the third ODI crucial to India's chances of levelling the series, which they are trailing 0-1 it remains to be seen whether Samson gets a nod in the third ODI.