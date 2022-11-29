BCCI officials to meet Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for discussion, talks on split captaincy possible: Reports

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

The BCCI has called on captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for a special meeting in Mumbai. The BCCI bigwigs will meet the captain-coach duo besides Virat Kohli before departing for Bangladesh on December 1.

While it is a T20 World Cup review meeting, the main agenda of the gathering is to discuss the split captaincy and split coaching going forward. Reportedly, some of the outgoing selectors will also be present at the meeting in Mumbai.

BCCI is in dilemma at the moment. Virat Kohli was removed as ODI and Test captain as they did not want split captaincy. But withRohit Sharma ageing and need to set plans for the 2024 T20 WC have forced the board to rethink. Rohit Sharma will stay put as the ODI. A discussion on ODI and Test captaincy will only take place after the 2023 WC.

With more and more bilateral series, a need to look at alternatives is much-needed. BCCI could follow in England’s footsteps in this regard. Although Dravid will stay on as the ODI coach, BCCI is mulling a decision to appoint a T20 coach.

“There will be a meeting. I can’t tell you exactly when. We are supposed to meet Rohit and Rahul before they leave for Bangladesh. There are a few things to discuss. There is no review as such,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to a media house.

We need to plan for the next World Cup. Rohit and Rahul both know what changes we need. As for split captaincy and coach, once we meet with the coach and captain besides selectors, we will take a call.”

What is Split Captaincy?

Split captaincy divides the tasks as the skipper to lead a team in a specific format. Such as India is having only skipper Rohit Sharma for all three formats. Split captaincy defines a respective skipper for all three formats separately for ODI, Test and T20s to lessen the burden of the cricketer.

At present, Rohit Sharma is leading the team in all formats, but Hardik Pandya is the captain of the side for the ongoing limited-overs tour of New Zealand. Pandya is the favorite to take over the reins in the shortest format. After leading Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title in their inaugural season itself the image of the cricketer emerged as the leader.