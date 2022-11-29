Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Gautam Gambhir picks Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw as the future T20I skipper of Indian cricket team

Gautam Gambir has picked Mumbai and Delhi Capitals batter, Prithvi Shaw, as a future India captain in T20 cricket along with Hardik Pandya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir picks Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw as the future T20I skipper of Indian cricket team
Gautam Gambhir on Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambir has picked Mumbai and Delhi Capitals batter, Prithvi Shaw, as a future India captain in T20 cricket along with Hardik Pandya, who recently led the national team in a series against New Zealand.

READ: Know why OneLove armbands are getting football players suspended from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, is touted to take over from current skipper Rohit Sharma as captain of the national team. He led India for the first time in T20Is on a tour of Ireland, winning the series 2-0. Recently, he led India to a 1-0 series win in the T20Is in New Zealand.

Experts feel Pandya is likely to take over the T20I side following India's failure in the T20 World Cup, losing to England in the semifinal.

"Hardik Pandya obviously is in line," Gambhir said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) here on Sunday. "But that's going to be unfortunate for Rohit because I think judging his captaincy in only one ICC event is not the right way to probably judge him."

Though Gambhir's comments regarding Hardik Pandya are not much surprising, picking Shaw as a future captain raises eyebrows as the Mumbai batter has struggled to cement a permanent place in the various Indian squads since last year.

READ: Salil Ankola, Hemang Badani front runners for chief selector post, Ajit Agarkar also in contention

Shaw made his Test debut in 2018 after leading India to the U-19 World Cup title and has played only four Tests since. Despite this, Gambhir said he picked Shaw as captain because he feels that he would be a very aggressive captain.

"Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport," he said, adding that reports of the "off-field activities" of the batter is for the coach to tackle.

"The reason I've picked Prithvi Shaw, I know a lot of people talk about his off-field activities, but that is what the job of the coach and the selectors are," Gambhir was quoted as saying in media reports of the event. "The selectors' job isn't just to pick the 15, but also to get people to walk the right path."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.