'Get him to Australia where ball..': Brett Lee says India 'missed a trick' by excluding Umran Malik from T20 WC squad

File Photo

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has slammed Indian Cricket Team selection and management for failing to include teenage pace-bowling phenom Umran Malik in the T20 World Cup squad. Lee believes India blew it by not taking Umran to Australia, where the T20 World Cup will be held. Umran's quick pace, according to the 2003 World Cup winner, is the only reason he believes the Jammu and Kashmir pacer should have been included in the squad.

“Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour,” Lee told Khaleej Times. “I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup.”

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph.”

Umran made his international debut earlier this year as part of his performance with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022, where he played 14 matches and took 22 wickets.

Umran was the fastest Indian bowler in the IPL this year, and the fastest overall for a long time until Lockie Ferguson of the Gujarat Titans shattered his record in the tournament's final game.

Lee further added that Indian team is strong but it’s stronger with Bumrah in it and his absence will only put more pressure on other pacers in the squad.

“The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it’s huge blow to India’s chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can’t do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” said Lee.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

READ| Dinesh Karthik shares glimpses as Team India take Hardik Pandya's birthday celebration 'to the sky