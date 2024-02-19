Twitter
'Misinformation': Congress on talk of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP

This country is offering 3,000 visas to Indians through ballot system from tomorrow, check details

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Meet Indian 'genius' four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

Big blow to Gujarat Giants as WPL 2024's most expensive uncapped player ruled out due to...

Gujarat Giants, which had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, has named Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

Just ahead of the much-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL), the Gujarat Giants faced a significant setback as their star player, uncapped Kashvee Gautam, was ruled out due to injury. Gautam, who fetched a staggering Rs 2 crore in the auction, had been a key part of the team's plans. However, the team swiftly announced Mumbai all-rounder Sayali Sathgare as Gautam's replacement, securing her for the base price of Rs 10 lakh.

On a parallel note, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) talented India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja, who had been a crucial part of their previous campaign, had to withdraw due to injury. Ahuja, having been acquired for Rs 35 lakh in the previous auction and subsequently retained, had made a notable impact with 98 runs from seven games, including a best score of 46 against UP Warriorz. Additionally, she contributed with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of five runs per over.

In light of Ahuja's unfortunate absence, RCB swiftly moved to secure a replacement. They enlisted the services of Maharashtra's left-arm fast bowler, Shraddha Pokharkar, at her base price of Rs 10 lakh. Pokharkar now shoulders the responsibility of filling Ahuja's shoes as RCB aims to make a mark in the upcoming season.

As the teams gear up for the tournament, Gujarat Giants are scheduled to commence their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 25. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB is set to kick off their journey against UP Warriorz on February 24 at the same venue. Both teams are vying for a successful run in the league, with RCB eyeing an improvement on their fourth-place finish from the previous season.

Reflecting on the squad updates, Gujarat Giants have assembled a formidable lineup that includes players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Laura Wolvaardt. Whereas RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, boasts a diverse squad featuring international stars such as Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. With these reinforcements, both teams are optimistic about their prospects and aim to deliver thrilling performances in the upcoming Women's Premier League.

The stage is set for an exciting and competitive season as the cricketing action unfolds at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

