Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for STA vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21

STA vs SIX Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream 11 Team Player List

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 08:11 AM IST

The final match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 group stage sees Melbourne Stars lock horns against the Sydney Sixers at the 'G'. Sixers, on one hand, started the campaign with a loss against the Hobart Hurricanes, however, were back on track as the defending champions played like one and now are on the verge of topping the table.

Stars, on the other hand, started their campaign on a strong note, however their BBL campaign blew hot and cold since. Their overseas players all left one by one and they now have to content with the resources at their disposal. Their fate is still in their hands, but they have to ensure that they win the game with a Bash Boost Point, so they dodn't have to depend on other results.

Dream11 Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers – Big Bash League 2020-21

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Coulter-Nile

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers My Dream11 Playing XI

Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Daniel Hughes, Dan Christian(vc), Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques(c), Adam Zampa, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details 

The match will start at 2 PM IST and will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (January 26).

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch(w), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Liam Hatcher, James Seymour, Edward J Newman, Tom O Connell, Sam Rainbird

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Gurinder Sandhu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ SIXDream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

