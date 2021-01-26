Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21

The final day of the Big Bash League (BBL) 10's league stage is here and Match No 55 is of extreme importance for at least one team. Hobar Hurricanes, after securing a closer-than-what-they-would-have-liked win against the Sydney Sixers, have their fortunes very much in their hands as even if they win without a Bash Boost point (3 points), they would enter the next stage.

For the Melbourne Renegades, this has been a poor BBL campaign. They started with a win against the current table toppers, Perth Scorchers, however, since then it's been a downhill and they haven't been managed to slide the downfall, but would want to end their dismal campaign on a high by giving some cheers to their fans at last.

Dream11 Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes – Big Bash League 2020-21

REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Matthew Wade, Shaun Marsh, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland, Zak Evans

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

The match begins at 10:20 AM IST and will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (January 26).

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

