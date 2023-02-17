Search icon
BCCI sting: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes after Chetan Sharma's resignation

Chetan Sharma also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

File Photo

Former India pace bowler Chetan Sharma has resigned from the post of chairman of the senior selection committee following a sting operation by Zee News, where he was allegedly seen revealing confidential information.

"Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source said. 

Chetan Sharma was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team.

The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

He also claimed that T20I captain Hardik Pandya, pace bowler Umesh Yadav and Deepak Hooda regularly visited him at his residence.
Chetan also spoke about the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and alleged that there was an ego tussle between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

It is learned that Chetan's comments did not go down well with the BCCI top brass, and the current national squad members also lost their trust in him.

Ever since the news of Sharma's resignation came forward, netizens have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes. 

One user commented, "End of the Ganguly - Chetan Sharma era," while another said, "Chetan Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Virat Kohli fans right now." 

Check out some of the tweets here. 

