BCCI fires Team India's entire selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after T20 World Cup debacle

According to a PTI report, BCCI has invited applications for the post of India's national selector, having sacked the entire selection committee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

After Team India's exit in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022, the entire selection committee led by Chetan Sharma has been sacked by the BCCI. The Men in Blue had lost to England by 10 wickets and thus exited the competition. BCCI have also invited applications for the post of India's national selector after firing Sharma. 

A PTI report confirmed the development on Friday, and the action took place on the same day when the Men in Blue were due to be in action against New Zealand in the first T20I, but the match was washed out due to rain. 

According to a tweet from BCCI on Friday, the apex body invited applications for the post of national selectors. 

BCCI sacked the four-member senior national selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after the Rohit 
During Chetan's tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.
Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.
A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension. There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla's tenure ended.

As many as five selectors will be shortlisted by the BCCI who must fit the below-mentioned criteria:

Should have played a minimum of
a) 7 Test matches; OR
b) 30 First Class matches; OR
c) 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

The final date for application to the posts was mentioned as November 28. All the applicants must have retired from the game at least five years ago.  

More to follow..

