Fans compare Andre Russell to Ranveer Singh, post hilarious memes as KKR star shares nude selfie

Andre Russell gets brutally trolled for his nude pic on Instagram

West Indies ace Andre Russell, who was recently retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, recently caused a massive stir on social media after he posted a nude selfie of himself on his Instagram story.

In the picture, Russell can be seen looking fully ripped, and a quick look down the KKR all-rounder's Instagram profile will show that he has been putting in the hard yards to remain fit for the upcoming IPL season.

However, Russell's latest picture has prompted hilarious reactions from fans, with many trolling the West Indies ace for his antics. From the looks of it, Russell seems to be in a shopping mall, wherein he clicked a selfie.

Many fans even compared Russell to Ranveer Singh, after the Bollywood actor had earlier shared nude pictures of himself, which became a major talking point. Ranveer later clarified that those pictures were 'morphed'.

Some Twitter users brutally trolled Russell, others shared hilarious memes after watching his antics:

For the unversed, Russell had earlier shared another image of himself, flaunting his ripped physique as he revealed that he was 'fully focused' on the upcoming games.

This comes after the all-rounder was snubbed by the West Indies national team as they departed for the T20 World Cup 2022. Russell wasn't the only big left out, with Sunil Narine also not considered, whereas Shimron Hetmyer was replaced from the squad after he allegedly missed the flight to Australia.

The Caribbean side, two-time champions of the World Cup exited the tournament in the qualifying round itself, not even making it to the Super 12 group stage.