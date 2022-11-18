Kane Williamson pulls Hardik Pandya's leg as presenter asks if IND vs NZ could be T20 WC third place decider

Kane Williamson jokes with Hardik Pandya on IND vs NZ being T20 WC 3rd place decider

The first T20I between India and New Zealand was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled. Both captains Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson would have been disappointed with the outcome and there was an interesting response from each of them as they were quizzed whether India vs New Zealand second T20I could be an unofficial third-place decider for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Both the teams lost their respective semifinals to England and Pakistan and thus bowed out of the T20 World Cup. While there is no official third-place playoff in the World Cup, the presenter asked the same question to both Hardik and Kane and they gave contrasting answers, but Kane did pull the Indian skipper's leg with his cheeky reply.

"The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series," said Hardik on India vs New Zealand second tie being a third-place decider for T20 World Cup.

READ| As FIFA fever rages, Team India members play footvolley with New Zealand players ahead of 1st T20I

The presenter then asked the same question to Kane, who had an intriguing response.

"I don't believe so. It wouldn't have been a very nice game to play I thought so. Hardik, what do you reckon?" as the pair of them burst out into laughter. Kane however further insisted that the ongoing series was 'fresh' start.

"We'll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this," added the Kiwis captain.

READ| Sanju Samson amazes fans with no-look shots ahead of India-New Zealand T20Is, video goes viral

While the weather was expected to play spoilsport in Wellington Kane was also quizzed about the conditions of Mount Maunganui, wherein he expected a big crowd to greet the two sides.

"It is usually sunny out there, with a bit of rain. Hopefully we get a full house," concluded Williamson.