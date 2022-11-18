Web series to be made on MS Dhoni-led Team India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

Documentary to be made on Team India's World Cup triumph of 2007

MS Dhoni-led Team India's triumph in the T20 World Cup in 2007 as they defeated Pakistan in the final is all set to be made into a documentary, which is likely to release very soon. The documentary series will feature 15 Indian cricketers and is likely to come out in the year 2023.

Fans will be able to re-live the historic triumph in South Africa as the Indian team comprising of many young players against the all-odds beat Pakistan, England on it's way into the final, wherein they faced Pakistan again, but the outcome remained the same.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development on his Instagram handle, revealing the series will be backed by UK-based producers 'One One Six Network', headed by Gaurav Bahirvani.

READ| Kane Williamson pulls Hardik Pandya's leg as presenter asks if IND vs NZ could be T20 WC third place decider

The untitled project would be multi-lingual, revealing how the young MS Dhoni-led side went on to become world champions.

The team would consist of director Anand Kumar and writer Saurabh M Pandey.

Kumar is well-known for his work in the film 'Delhii Heights', while Pandey's repertoire includes films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files.

Adarsh, also known for reviewing films, shared the post with a picture of the jubilant Indian cricket team at the winning moment of the erstwhile T20 world cup.

READ| From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for team India against New Zealand

Dressed in their iconic blue jersey, the snap featured several iconic cricket players like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others, being showered by confetti while having bright smiles on each of their faces.

The post drew numerous comments from fans with red heart emojis being shared in support of the project.

As per Adarsh, the documentary web series would have an A-list actor associated with it. He further revealed that 'over two-thirds of the shoot is complete'.

With inputs from ANI