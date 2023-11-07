Headlines

Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka to help Pakistan reach ODI World Cup semi-final, here's how

Pakistan's next match at the 2023 World Cup will be against England in Kolkata on 11 November 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Good news for Pakistan cricket fans! Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka simplified Pakistan's path to the World Cup semi-finals. With this, the Sri Lankan team was out of the race for the World Cup semi-finals. That means, another competitor of the Pakistani team has gone out of the way. India leads the points table and may face Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, or Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Here's how Pakistan can reach the semis

Four teams are competing for the semi-finals. To understand Pakistan's semi-final chances, let's look at the current World Cup points table. India and South Africa have secured their spots with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Australia is close with 10 points. Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are in the running with 8 points each. Netherlands (4 points) still have a glimmer of hope. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and England are out.

Australia's fate will be decided today. They've won 5 out of 7 matches, after returning to winning ways, he has won 5 consecutive matches, their runrate is +0.924. Australia has to play Afghanistan on Tuesday, 7 November. If it continues its winning streak then it will defeat Afghanistan and secure a place in the semi-finals.Even if they lose, their next match is against Netherlands, providing another chance.

Even though Sri Lanka's hurdle has been removed from Pakistan's path, Afghanistan is still standing strong. The path of the Afghan team is difficult. But former Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput is confident that this team can cause an upset. Afghanistan has 8 points from 7 matches in the World Cup. If he wins the remaining two matches, he can reach 12 points. That means Afghanistan is the team which can spoil the game of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Whereas Pakistan and New Zealand have one match left each. New Zealand plays Sri Lanka, while Pakistan faces England. If New Zealand wins, they'll reach 10 points, making Pakistan's job tougher. Afghanistan, with 8 points, still poses a challenge with two matches left against Australia and South Africa.

Netherlands also has a slim chance. They need big wins in their remaining matches to reach 8 points and rely on others losing.

 

