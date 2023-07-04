Ayaan Khan: Bhopal cricketer, brother of World Cup winner, shines for this team in WC qualifiers | Photo: ICC/ Twitter

Bhopal boy Ayaan Khan, who belongs to an illustrious sporting family, has finally put himself on the world map with an unbeaten ton for Oman. Despite Khan’s terrific knock coming in a losing effort for his chosen country, he has caught the eye with the superb performance.

Khan scored a 105 not out in 92 balls but Netherlands were able to prevail thanks to the maiden century of another Indian-born overseas cricketer Vikramjit Singh. While wickets fell at the other end, Khan kept on fighting for Oman. However, bad light ended his chase prematurely but Netherlands were unable to get the better of him.

Khan is the cousin of Aslam Sher Khan, who made India proud at the 1975 World Cup as the team emerged champions. Khan also represented the Indian hockey contingent at the 1976 Summer Olympics. His father was another Olympian, Ahmed Sher Khan who represented India at the 1936 Berlin games.

Ayaan decided to choose a different sport from hockey. His T20 debut in first-class came for home state Madhya Pradesh in 2016. But when opportunities in India began waning, 25-year-old Ayaan decided to try his luck in Oman. He is now a regular starter for the middle-eastern country.

