AUS vs SL 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Australia vs Sri Lanka match in Galle

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Dream11

Sri Lanka will face the challenge of the Australian team in the first fixture of the bilateral Test series at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Sri Lanka secured a Test series win against Bangladesh and will be upbeat ahead of this series.

On the other hand, Australia emerged victorious against Pakistan earlier this year and will look to continue their good performance in the longest format in the subcontinent conditions.

Pat Cummins will lead the Australian troops, while Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon are among the crucial players from the side. Dimuth Karunaratne will have the captaincy responsibility of the Lankan side, with Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya among the important players.

Dream11 Prediction –Australia vs Sri Lanka – 1st Test in Galle

Aus vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: David Warner, Angelo Mathews, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Lasith Embuldeniya

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh/Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson/ Jon Holland

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama/ Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Chandimal, David Warner, Angelo Mathews, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Lasith Embuldeniya

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 10:00 AM IST from June 29 to 3rd July and will take place at Galle International Stadium, Galle. The match will be available on the Sonyliv app.