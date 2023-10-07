Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeCricket

Cricket

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and Bangladesh have left them empty-handed in the Asian Games.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bangladesh cricket team achieved a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games bronze medal match on Saturday. Despite the rain affecting the game, Bangladesh emerged triumphant by six wickets. Rakibul Hasan's last-minute boundary secured the bronze medal for Bangladesh, after missing out on the chance to win gold or silver.

Due to the weather conditions, the match was shortened to five overs per side. Pakistan batted first and set a target of 48 runs. Bangladesh, in response, had to chase down 65 runs in their allotted five overs. Unfortunately, Zakir Hasan was dismissed without scoring a run. However, Afif Hossain quickly turned the game around with three boundaries and a maximum in his 11-ball innings, contributing 20 runs. Yasir Ali further increased the momentum with a quickfire 34 off just 16 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Entering the final over, Bangladesh still needed 20 runs to secure victory. Ali's two consecutive sixes brought them closer to their target. Although Ali was dismissed in the second-last ball, it was clear that Pakistan would have to settle for the bronze medal. However, Rakibul Hasan had different plans. With a powerful shot over wide long-on, he sealed the victory for Bangladesh, sparking wild celebrations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's right-arm seamer, Arshad Iqbal, showcased his brilliance by finishing with impressive figures of 2-0-14-3. He dismissed Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, and captain Saif Hassan, leaving a lasting impact on the game.

Regrettably, Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and Bangladesh have left them empty-handed in the Asian Games. On the other hand, India and Afghanistan will engage in a thrilling battle on Sunday, competing for the coveted gold medal.

READ| Watch: German football legend Thomas Muller extends his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and Co. for World Cup 2023

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE