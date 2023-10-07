Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and Bangladesh have left them empty-handed in the Asian Games.

The Bangladesh cricket team achieved a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games bronze medal match on Saturday. Despite the rain affecting the game, Bangladesh emerged triumphant by six wickets. Rakibul Hasan's last-minute boundary secured the bronze medal for Bangladesh, after missing out on the chance to win gold or silver.

Due to the weather conditions, the match was shortened to five overs per side. Pakistan batted first and set a target of 48 runs. Bangladesh, in response, had to chase down 65 runs in their allotted five overs. Unfortunately, Zakir Hasan was dismissed without scoring a run. However, Afif Hossain quickly turned the game around with three boundaries and a maximum in his 11-ball innings, contributing 20 runs. Yasir Ali further increased the momentum with a quickfire 34 off just 16 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Entering the final over, Bangladesh still needed 20 runs to secure victory. Ali's two consecutive sixes brought them closer to their target. Although Ali was dismissed in the second-last ball, it was clear that Pakistan would have to settle for the bronze medal. However, Rakibul Hasan had different plans. With a powerful shot over wide long-on, he sealed the victory for Bangladesh, sparking wild celebrations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's right-arm seamer, Arshad Iqbal, showcased his brilliance by finishing with impressive figures of 2-0-14-3. He dismissed Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, and captain Saif Hassan, leaving a lasting impact on the game.

Regrettably, Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and Bangladesh have left them empty-handed in the Asian Games. On the other hand, India and Afghanistan will engage in a thrilling battle on Sunday, competing for the coveted gold medal.

