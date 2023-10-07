Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Watch: German football legend Thomas Muller extends his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and Co. for World Cup 2023

The Men in Blue will kick off their World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 8 against Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

German football legend Thomas Müller has sent his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and Team India as they prepare for their first match in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will kick off their World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 8, against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The highly anticipated tournament commenced on Thursday, October 5, with an intense clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a stunning upset, New Zealand emerged victorious with a comprehensive 9-wicket win, leaving the defending champions in disbelief.

In a heartfelt video message on Friday, October 7, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller expressed his sincere well wishes to Rohit Sharma and his team as they embark on this prestigious tournament on home soil.

"Hey Rohit, wishing you and the team all the very best for the World Cup in India. Go get the 'Teen Ka Dream'," he said in the video.

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

READ| WWE superstar Drew McIntyre extends his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and Indian team for 2023 ODI World Cup

