Ashes 2023: England star player fined 25 per cent of match fee for using drying agent

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

England star all-rounder Moeen Ali has been penalized 25% of his match fee for applying a drying agent to his bowling hand during the second day of the Ashes Test against Australia. This action is in violation of the International Cricket Council's regulations, which prohibit the use of external substances on the ball.

"Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said the ICC in a statement. 

Furthermore, it has been recorded that Alis disciplinary record has been marked with one demerit point, which is his first offence within a 24-month period. The incident took place during the 89th over of Australias innings, where Ali was seen using a drying agent on his bowling hand at the boundary line, despite the umpires' pre-series instructions not to use any substance on their hands without prior approval.

Ali has accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing. The Match Referee was satisfied that Ali had only used the spray to dry his hands and not as an artificial substance on the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play - The Match Ball - Changing its Condition.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns. It is important to note that Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

