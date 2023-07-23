Headlines

Cricket

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

After the match, the captain of the Indian team expressed his dissatisfaction and criticized the local on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

The captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her strong dissatisfaction with the umpiring during the third One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh on Saturday. Kaur did not hold back her criticism, describing the umpiring as "pathetic".

Kaur's frustration stemmed from being given out leg-before-wicket (LBW) when attempting a sweep shot off a delivery by Nahida Akter. She firmly believed that the ball had made contact with her bat before hitting her pads. In a display of her disappointment, Kaur even broke the stumps and openly labeled the umpiring as "pathetic" during the post-match presentation.

The match itself concluded with both teams scoring 225 runs. India was bowled out in 49.3 overs while Bangladesh managed to reach the same total with four wickets down, resulting in a tie.

After the match, the captain of the Indian team expressed his dissatisfaction and criticized the local on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed.

The media in Bangladesh accused Kaur of disrespecting the game and the captain of the Bangladesh team, Nigar Sultana Joty, before taking group photographs.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Sultana engaged in a discussion with the officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) prior to leading her team off the field. Later, during the post-match press conference, she strongly criticized Kaur, expressing her disappointment in the Indian captain's lack of courtesy.

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," she said.

The Bangladeshi leader expressed support for the umpires, highlighting their extensive experience in men's cricket and affirming their suitability for the role.

According to reports, Harmanpreet Kaur will face a fine amounting to 75% of her match fees as a consequence of the incident. This penalty includes 50% for breaking the stumps and an additional 25% for her comments.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old Indian captain will receive four demerit points, typically resulting in a ban from participating in one Test match or two limited-overs matches.

READ| Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

