Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Not Ravindra Jadeja or Ben Stokes, but another star player is the top pick of Ambati Rayudu to lead Chennai Super Kings in upcoming IPL seasons when MS Dhoni retires.

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in the most recent IPL season, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again snubbing the rumours of his retirement, saying that he will be preparing himself to leak CSK to victory once again in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

While it is expected that MS Dhoni will be playing another IPL season, the 42-year-old cricketer is bound to retire soon. CSK player Ambati Rayudu talked about the possibility of MS Dhoni’s retirement and also revealed his top pick for the next captain of the team.

Not star players Ben Stokes or Ravindra Jadeja, but Ambati Rayudu feels that emerging star Ruturaj Gaikwad can be the next captain of Chennai Super Kings. This comes just as current captain MS Dhoni underwent a knee surgery due to a prolonged injury, and is in rehabilitation.

While speaking to Behindwoods TV, Rayudu didn’t mention the name of Ben Stokes or Jadeja but revealed that his top pick was actually Gaikwad. The batter said, “Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him.”

“So if Mahi bhai grooms him (Gaikwad) for a year or so, he can lead the team for 7-8, maybe even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming. He is calm, down to earth and extremely talented,” Rayudu said, while praising his teammate.

Saying that Team India is making the best use of Rururaj Gaikwad, Rayudu said that his CSK teammate should be playing every format of cricket without any delay since he is one of the most consistent players in MS Dhoni’s squad in the IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently appointed as the captain of the Team India squad for the Asian Games 2023, which consists of emerging talent in cricket such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and Rahul Tripathi.

