Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

AI imagines South stars playing Cillian Murphy's titular role in Oppenheimer

6 morning drinks for weight loss

5 healthiest sweet dishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Who will be CSK captain after MS Dhoni’s retirement? Ambati Rayudu reveals top pick; not Ben Stokes, Jadeja

Not Ravindra Jadeja or Ben Stokes, but another star player is the top pick of Ambati Rayudu to lead Chennai Super Kings in upcoming IPL seasons when MS Dhoni retires.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in the most recent IPL season, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again snubbing the rumours of his retirement, saying that he will be preparing himself to leak CSK to victory once again in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

While it is expected that MS Dhoni will be playing another IPL season, the 42-year-old cricketer is bound to retire soon. CSK player Ambati Rayudu talked about the possibility of MS Dhoni’s retirement and also revealed his top pick for the next captain of the team.

Not star players Ben Stokes or Ravindra Jadeja, but Ambati Rayudu feels that emerging star Ruturaj Gaikwad can be the next captain of Chennai Super Kings. This comes just as current captain MS Dhoni underwent a knee surgery due to a prolonged injury, and is in rehabilitation.

While speaking to Behindwoods TV, Rayudu didn’t mention the name of Ben Stokes or Jadeja but revealed that his top pick was actually Gaikwad. The batter said, “Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him.”

“So if Mahi bhai grooms him (Gaikwad) for a year or so, he can lead the team for 7-8, maybe even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming. He is calm, down to earth and extremely talented,” Rayudu said, while praising his teammate.

Saying that Team India is making the best use of Rururaj Gaikwad, Rayudu said that his CSK teammate should be playing every format of cricket without any delay since he is one of the most consistent players in MS Dhoni’s squad in the IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently appointed as the captain of the Team India squad for the Asian Games 2023, which consists of emerging talent in cricket such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and Rahul Tripathi.

READ | Meet Anurag Jain, co-owns MS Dhoni-led CSK’s sister team in US, 5-star hotels in Delhi, Mumbai

