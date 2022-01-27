After Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan recreates Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' move but with a twist - WATCH video

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan followed in the footsteps of international cricketers like David Warner, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina among others who grooved to scenes and songs from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie which has taken the cricketing fraternity by storm.

The viral song from Allu Arjun's renowned film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been garnering a lot of attention, so much so that even international cricketers like Warner, Bravo or Raina couldn't stop themselves from shaking a leg on the famous song.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib celebrated South African star Faf du Plessis' wicket by copying an iconic move of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa' wherein he runs his hand around his chin. However, Shakib also added a little twist to the move as he celebrated du Plessis' wicket in a recent Bangladesh Premier League game.

In the match between Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Shakib deceived de Plessis who ended up giving away a simple catch to the fielder on long on. Once the South African was gone, Shakib then celebrated with Allu Arjun's move and added a little personal touch to it.

Here is Shakib Al Hasan's video as he recreated Allu Arjun's move from 'Pushpa':

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan's teammates Nazmul Islam and Dwayne Bravo had also performed steps from the film. Albeit Bravo had danced on the viral 'Srivalli' song which has also taken the internet by storm.

However, despite Shakib and Bravo's all-round performances, they couldn't prevent their team Fortune Barishal from losing the match as they succumbed to a 63-run defeat at the hands of Comilla Victorians.