Viral! Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner recreates ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

David Warner, an Australian cricketer, has already established himself as a true Telugu movie buff. The batsman is often posting videos of himself lip-syncing or dancing to Telugu film songs on social media. David can be seen imitating Allu Arjun's moves from Srivalli, a song from the actor's recent movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', in his latest video.

As the song plays on, David can be seen wearing sunglasses and doing Pushpa's iconic sideways walk from 'Srivalli' in a video uploaded to his Instagram Reels. He even performed out the scene in which Allu Arjun loses his footwear and then resumes dancing. "Pushpa, what's next?" David captioned the video with multiple laughing emojis.

David promised fans earlier this month that he would make a reel for a Pushpa song and would upload it once the Ashes (Australia's Test match series against England) ended. Now that the series is ended, David has kept his word.

In the video's comments section, Allu Arjun responded with a series of laughing, thumbs up, and fire emojis. The cricketer's newest attempt at entertainment was also well received, with many fans calling him 'Pushpa Warner’. "Guru ji, you are the best version," said one fan.

In June of last year, the 35-year-old cricketer revealed why he shared these amusing videos on social media. India Today quoted David as saying, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”