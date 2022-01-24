Viral! After David Warner, Suresh Raina grooves to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa'; actor reacts

The songs from 'Pushpa: The Rise' have become a rage among not just film fans, but among cricketers too. After the Australian cricketer David Warner and Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan recreated Allu Arjun's hook step from the popular song 'Srivalli', Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is the latest to join the list as he has also matched steps on the Hindi version of the same track sung by Javed Ali.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (23 January), Suresh Raina had shared a video in which he is seen grooving to the Hindi version of 'Srivalli'. He wrote in the caption "I couldn’t stop but try this myself". He went on to congratulate Allu Arjun for his brilliant performance in the Telugu action blockbuster and continued his caption as "@alluarjunonline what an incredible performance in #pushpa brother. Wishing you lots of success!".

Allu Arjun himself reacted to his video as he commented "Greattt" below Raina's post along with three clapping hands emoji and one thumbs-up emoji. Netizens also cheered Suresh for his amazing acting and dancing skills as one of them commented, "I tweeted about Pushpa movie 2 hours before and humming this song since morning and you too what a coincidence @sureshraina3. I loved @alluarjunonline performance in this movie and this song."

On 21 January, David Warner, who loves recreating popular Bollywood and South Indian tracks along with his wife and three daughters, had shared a clip recreating the original 'Srivalli' track sung by Sid Sriram. Allu Arjun had responded with a series of laughing, thumbs up, and fire emojis. Fans had flooded his comments section appreciating his performance and some even asked him to make his debut in Indian cinema soon.



'Pushpa: The Rise' has been the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and its sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' will reportedly start production in April 2022 and release in December this year. The Sukumar directorial stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor. The movie's soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad features chartbuster tracks such as 'Oo Antava', 'Saami Saami' and 'Srivalli'.