Watch: West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo celebrates wicket with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' hook step

Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa' has not only broken records at the box office, instead, his viral 'Srivalli' song has indeed become so famous that international cricketers are also shaking a leg on the same.

After Australian opener David Warner, who is renowned for his humorous viral videos did the 'Pushpa walk', West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has also copied the steps of Allu Arjun's famous song.

The 'Srivalli' song has truly been breaking the internet. Indian cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed have also performed on the viral song.

The famous 'Pushpa walk' has become so immensely popular that international cricketers like Dwayne Bravo couldn't stop themselves. Bravo, who is another player renowned for his jolly nature, celebrated a wicket in style, by doing the Srivalli hook step on the cricket field during a Bangladesh Premier League game.

Here is Dwayne Bravo's video performing the 'Pushpa walk' on the cricket field:

The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner Pushpa after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion!



Catch the West Indian legend in relentless #BBPL2022 action for just 5, LIVE on #FanCode https://t.co/OLCsbLuBGA#BPLonFanCode @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/kVlAlvI2x3 January 25, 2022

This is however the second occasion when Bravo did the 'Srivalli' hook step. Earlier on Tuesday, the West Indies legend had posted a video of himself dancing on 'Srivalli' and he even tagged Suresh Raina and David Warner to ask their opinion on his performance.

Bravo wrote, "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!!"

The pair of Raina and Warner lauded Bravo for his moves subsequently. "@djbravo47 well-done bravo," wrote Suresh Raina in the comments, while Warner commented, "Haha legend, you're the man brother."

Dwayne Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket after the T20I World Cup last year, but he will be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.