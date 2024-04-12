PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face in-form Rajasthan Royals

Follow live score from match 27 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RR here.

The 27th match of the ongoing IPL 2024 will showcase a thrilling encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

Punjab Kings have had a commendable campaign thus far, securing victories in two out of their five matches. Despite a narrow loss in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the hosts are determined to bounce back stronger and improve their standing in the points table.

Conversely, Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed a successful run in the tournament, emerging victorious in four out of their five matches. Although they faced a setback in their last game against Gujarat Titans, the team is eager to return to their winning ways and maintain their position at the top of the points table.