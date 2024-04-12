Twitter
PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face in-form Rajasthan Royals

Follow live score from match 27 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RR here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score
The 27th match of the ongoing IPL 2024 will showcase a thrilling encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the  Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13. 

Punjab Kings have had a commendable campaign thus far, securing victories in two out of their five matches. Despite a narrow loss in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the hosts are determined to bounce back stronger and improve their standing in the points table.

Conversely, Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed a successful run in the tournament, emerging victorious in four out of their five matches. Although they faced a setback in their last game against Gujarat Titans, the team is eager to return to their winning ways and maintain their position at the top of the points table.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Apr 2024, 10:11 PM

    PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Mullanpur. Stay tuned for latest updates.

