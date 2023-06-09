How Much Does The Winner Of World Test Championship Get?

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia is underway at The Oval in London. This is India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final.

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final between the Indian cricket team and Australia is currently taking place at The Oval in London. The match, which began on June 7, serves as the culmination of the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC.

In this cycle, India secured the second position in the points table by earning 127 points from 18 matches. Australia, on the other hand, claimed the top spot with 152 points from 19 matches.

This is India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final. In the previous cycle from 2019 to 2021, India narrowly missed out on the title against New Zealand. They suffered an eight-wicket loss in Southampton in 2021.

WTC Prize Money

According to the announcement by the ICC last month, the total prize money for the 2021-23 WTC cycle is set at $3.8 million, which will be divided among the nine participating teams. The champions will be awarded $1.6 million, while the runners-up will receive $800,000. India and Australia are competing for the $1.6 million prize money.

Teams finishing in the third and fourth positions will earn $450,000 and $350,000, respectively. In the ongoing cycle, South Africa and England secured the third and fourth spots. Sri Lanka, who finished fifth, will receive $200,000.

The remaining teams — New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh — will each earn $100,000.

Here’s the breakdown of the prize money distribution:

Winners: $1.6 million

Runners-up: $800,000

3rd place: $450,000

4th place: $350,000

5th place: $200,000

6th to 9th place: $100,000 each

On the third day of the final match between India and Australia, India find themselves in a challenging position. At the conclusion of the second day’s play, India’s score stood at 151 for 5, with a significant deficit of 318 runs to overcome. Meanwhile, Australia’s first innings came to an end as they were bowled out, accumulating a total of 469 runs.