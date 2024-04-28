CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Ruturaj Gaikwad power CSK to 212/3

Follow live score from match 46 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and SRH here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK started the season well under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but they have faced defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games. They will now face the third-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have set the record for the highest IPL total twice this season but are entering the match after a setback due to their aggressive batting strategy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were flying high, were brought back down to earth by RCB in their recent match, suffering only their third defeat of the season by 35 runs at home. Despite this loss, the SRH batters remain confident and will look to capitalize on an inconsistent CSK team.