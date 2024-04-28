CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Ruturaj Gaikwad power CSK to 212/3

Cricket
Follow live score from match 46 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and SRH here.
Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
CSK started the season well under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but they have faced defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games. They will now face the third-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have set the record for the highest IPL total twice this season but are entering the match after a setback due to their aggressive batting strategy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were flying high, were brought back down to earth by RCB in their recent match, suffering only their third defeat of the season by 35 runs at home. Despite this loss, the SRH batters remain confident and will look to capitalize on an inconsistent CSK team.
Cummins is bowling his final over. What a magnificent strike! The ball is delivered very wide of the off stump, but Dube adjusts his position and smacks it straight down the ground with immense power. And there's four more runs added to the total. Dube follows it up by lofting the ball towards midwicket.
The bowler delivered a fuller ball, and Mitchell welcomed Cummins with an impressive 80-meter six over long-off! Gaikwad followed suit, ending the over by launching another ball into the skies. As a result, the CSK skipper will reach his fifty off just 27 balls.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues his spell. Mitchell, in a display of skill and precision, elegantly lofts the ball over mid-on for a boundary. Gaikwad follows suit, expertly cutting the ball past point for another four. The batsman then drives towards covers, adding yet another boundary to the scoreboard.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling with the new ball. Ajinkya Rahane elegantly guides the ball towards the leg side, swiftly securing a double off the first delivery. The ball then swings away, narrowly evading Rahane's outside edge.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Pat Cummins: We're going to bowl. Absolutely, you can see why it's pretty loud here. Boys are pretty pumped up. We've got Bhuvi who's a very nice new ball bowler, I just fill in wherever required. We're going with one extra batter, Markande misses out. We've looked to bowl first, maybe dew comes into it later in the evening.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: (On being happy with batting first) Not really. Was hoping to win the toss, nothing we can control much. If we put up runs against them they'll definitely be under pressure. We have just lost those clutch moments in the game, just 2-3 overs while batting when we couldn't capitalise. Even with bowling, we haven't gotten those starts in the powerplay and sometimes when we've got that we haven't been able to finish off well. Overall, we're happy with where we are but we're just looking to win those clutch moments.