CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Ruturaj Gaikwad power CSK to 212/3

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Meet woman who studied at IIT, IIM, left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS then IAS, her rank was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Diabetes: Daily habits that can surprisingly raise blood sugar levels 

7 signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency

8 dog breeds that can kill a lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Ruturaj Gaikwad power CSK to 212/3

Follow live score from match 46 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and SRH here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

article-main
CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK started the season well under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but they have faced defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games. They will now face the third-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have set the record for the highest IPL total twice this season but are entering the match after a setback due to their aggressive batting strategy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were flying high, were brought back down to earth by RCB in their recent match, suffering only their third defeat of the season by 35 runs at home. Despite this loss, the SRH batters remain confident and will look to capitalize on an inconsistent CSK team.

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Apr 2024, 09:08 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 192/2 in 18 overs

    Cummins is bowling his final over. What a magnificent strike! The ball is delivered very wide of the off stump, but Dube adjusts his position and smacks it straight down the ground with immense power. And there's four more runs added to the total. Dube follows it up by lofting the ball towards midwicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 09:00 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 176/2 in 17 overs

    Natarajan delivers a powerful shot! Dube expertly slogs the ball over midwicket for a magnificent six. Taking advantage of a full toss, Dube showcases his strength by sending the ball soaring over cover and into the stands.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 08:48 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 159/2 in 16 overs

    FOUR! Gaikwad elegantly slashes the ball past backward point for another boundary. He then expertly pulls it towards fine leg, leaving the fielder unable to reach it.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 08:42 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 134/2 in 14 overs

    Mitchell has been dismissed! He slogs the ball straight to deep midwicket and is now out.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 08:18 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 123/1 in 13 overs

    Cummins has returned to the field. Mitchell skillfully hits the ball over the keeper for four runs! Despite a slower ball, Mitchell's timing was impeccable. He reaches his fifty in just 29 balls. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 08:14 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 82/1 in 9 overs

    The bowler delivered a fuller ball, and Mitchell welcomed Cummins with an impressive 80-meter six over long-off! Gaikwad followed suit, ending the over by launching another ball into the skies. As a result, the CSK skipper will reach his fifty off just 27 balls.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:57 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 59/1 in 7 overs

    Unadkat steps up to bowl. Mitchell expertly drives the second ball through the offside, resulting in a boundary. A slight mishap in the field allows Gaikwad and Mitchell to quickly take two runs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:56 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 45/1 in 5 overs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues his spell. Mitchell, in a display of skill and precision, elegantly lofts the ball over mid-on for a boundary. Gaikwad follows suit, expertly cutting the ball past point for another four. The batsman then drives towards covers, adding yet another boundary to the scoreboard.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:44 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 19/1 in 3 overs

    Rahane attempts to hit the ball over midwicket, but unfortunately, he fails to connect properly and is subsequently caught in the deep.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:38 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 13/0 in 2 overs

    Nitish Reddy begins the over with a wide delivery. Following that, two singles are scored. Gaikwad then executes a pull shot towards midwicket, resulting in a boundary to conclude the over.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:10 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK 5/0 in 1 over

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling with the new ball. Ajinkya Rahane elegantly guides the ball towards the leg side, swiftly securing a double off the first delivery. The ball then swings away, narrowly evading Rahane's outside edge.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

    Pat Cummins: We're going to bowl. Absolutely, you can see why it's pretty loud here. Boys are pretty pumped up. We've got Bhuvi who's a very nice new ball bowler, I just fill in wherever required. We're going with one extra batter, Markande misses out. We've looked to bowl first, maybe dew comes into it later in the evening.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad: (On being happy with batting first) Not really. Was hoping to win the toss, nothing we can control much. If we put up runs against them they'll definitely be under pressure. We have just lost those clutch moments in the game, just 2-3 overs while batting when we couldn't capitalise. Even with bowling, we haven't gotten those starts in the powerplay and sometimes when we've got that we haven't been able to finish off well. Overall, we're happy with where we are but we're just looking to win those clutch moments.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CCTV footage of Taarak Mehta's missing actor Gurcharan Singh emerges from Delhi, police shares update

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Ankiti Bose Case: Court orders stay on posting defamatory content against former Zilingo CEO

Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement