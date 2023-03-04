Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath: Know what's his whopping monthly salary and net worth

Over the past several years, entrepreneurs have significantly boosted the Indian economy, and a few names have risen as shining stars in various industries. You will be motivated by the success of Nithin Kamath's Zerodha, the biggest brokerage business in India. Zerodha, a bootstrapped business founded in 2010, was estimated at $2 billion (then Rs 15,612 crores) in 2022.

Along with his brother Nikhil Kamath and his wife Seema Patil, Nithin Kamath manages the business. Zerodha has advanced significantly from a team of five to hundreds of workers. Zerodha is the country's first "discount brokerage," according to MoneyControl.

A new feature that allowed users a unified family portfolio was introduced by the business in 2022. It allowed users to add up to 10 family portfolios and provided them with learnings on sector specified risks, capital budgeting, and other topics.

The creators of Zerodha would receive a yearly salary of Rs. 100 crore per in 2021, according to the news. The board of Zerodha reportedly approved a special resolution authorising a base monthly compensation of Rs 4.7 crore as well as other benefits, making the total pay Rs 300 crore annually, according to Times Now. The revelation of their receiving such a big paycheck, however, was met with criticism on social media.

In order to make clear that this was an allowing decision that permits the three working entrepreneurs to draw wages up to the sum in case of cash flow, Nithin Kamath posted a clarification on Twitter. He explained that starting a business is similar to trading in that you can quickly go up or down.

When you are ready to de-risk, you should remove liquidity. 15% of profits is what we have always done. This aids us in sustaining our individual investments in start-ups and charitable organisations, he added.

He tweeted information about salary and de-risking, saying that they are facilitating this de-risking for all members of our team via our ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback. Every year, a large sum is set aside for the buyback. It amounts to about Rs 200 crores this year.

The PAT (profit after tax) for the fiscal years 2020-21 was about Rs 1000 crores. He added that although the actual income would be more than the average, it would be less than what was mentioned.

Nithin Kamath receives a monthly base salary of Rs. 4.16 crore, according to a salary breakup by Hindu Business Line. Additional compensation includes Rs 2 crore for housing rent, Rs 1.6 crore for other perks, and Rs 41 lakh for extra allowances.

Not only that, but he also receives a bonus amount and profit sharing dependent on his work, the board's approval, and the company's standards and policies. According to the article, Seema and Nikhil each earn the same amount of money.

The CEO of Zerodha is quite active on social media; most recently, he commented on SEBI's decision to ban actor Arshad Warsi and others from manipulating stocks through YouTube. According to him, the SEBI's order should serve as a clear warning. According to Kamath's tweet, these techniques have evolved into the easiest game in town for manipulators.

