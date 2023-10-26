World's most expensive house is worth twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, owned by billionaire family; price is…

While Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive properties across the globe, the world’s most expensive house is twice the price of the billionaire’s home.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani runs one of the most successful conglomerates in India, but he is also known for being the owner of one of the most expensive properties across the globe – Antilia in Mumbai which is estimated to be worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

However, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is not the most expensive house in the world. The most expensive house in the world is the Buckingham Palace, which is the residence of the Royal Family of Britain, currently headed by King Charles III.

The Buckingham Palace has its name derived from the Duke of Buckingham, who had the massive residence and administrative headquarters constructed in 1703. Since then, it has housed the royal family of UK and is one of the most exquisite and famous properties across the world.

The royal palace was rebuilt in the 19th century when Queen Victoria came into power and became the British monarch, and the house has had modifications throughout the years. Currently, Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 52 bedrooms for the royals and the guests, 188 bedrooms for the staff, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.

According to the estimations made by multiple authorities, Buckingham Palace, if sold, would have a total valuation of over USD 4.9 billion, which comes out to be Rs 40,789 crore, more than thrice the price of Mukesh Ambani’s lavish home Antilia.

Buckingham Palace is also home to some of the most precious jewels and treasures from around the world, from when the British Empire ruled multiple countries across the globe.

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, however, is the second most expensive house in the world, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore. With 27 floors in the house, the top six floors are dedicated to the Ambani family, with one floor for each member.

