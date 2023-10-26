Bollywood star Preity Zinta acquires luxe Mumbai apartment in Pali Hill worth crores; know its whopping price

Preity Zinta acquires an upscale Mumbai apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, sparking speculation about her relocation.

Preity Zinta's New Apartment in Mumbai: Bollywood's beloved actress, Preity Zinta, known for her infectious smile, has made headlines with her latest real estate purchase. While she hasn't officially confirmed the news, there's buzz that the dimple girl might be returning to Mumbai.

Acquiring a flat in Bandra

Preity Zinta has reportedly invested in an apartment in the posh Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. According to Moneycontrol, this flat boasts a carpet area of 1,474 square feet and carries an estimated price tag of Rs 17.01 crore. It's situated in the sought-after Pali Hill area of Bandra.

The developer behind the luxury

This residential apartment, covering around 1,721 square feet in total, is part of a super-premium residential tower currently under construction by Rustomjee in Pali Hill, Bandra. The price for this exquisite space is set at Rs 17.01 crore.

Exclusive features

Despite being under construction, Preity Zinta's new flat is valued at approximately Rs 1.15 lakh per square foot based on its 1,474 sq ft carpet area. Additionally, the actress is said to receive two car parking spaces and an extra 90 square feet of area. Situated on the 11th floor, the transaction's documentation was registered on October 23, with Keystone Realtors emerging as the seller.

Stamp duty and more

For the purchase, the actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 85.07 lakh, as per the documents reviewed by realty platform IndexTap.com. However, neither Preity Zinta nor Keystone Realtors have offered any official comments on the matter.

Preity Zinta's net worth

While Preity Zinta has taken a break from films, her net worth is estimated at $15 million, roughly Rs 110 crore. She remains a prominent figure, especially during the IPL season, where she co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team.