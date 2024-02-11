World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

From the sumptuous leather upholstery to the exquisite wood veneers, every element of the interior exudes luxury and refinement.

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's masterpiece the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is touted as the most expensive car in the world. Priced at $28 million (estimated) (approximately Rs 214.59 crore), the car has set a new standard for automotive luxury and opulence.

Inspired by classic yacht design, this extraordinary automobile exudes elegance and sophistication from every angle. One of the most striking features of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is its unique rear deck. This bespoke feature houses a retractable parasol, allowing occupants to enjoy al fresco dining experiences in unparalleled style and comfort.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a four-seater convertible. Its rear section boasts a retractable table and a telescopic umbrella for added convenience. Additionally, the car is equipped with two refrigerators, including one specifically designed for storing champagne. Crafting this exceptional vehicle involves meticulously assembling 1,813 parts over four years, resulting in a truly unique final product.

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail boasts impressive performance capabilities, delivering a driving experience that is as exhilarating as it is luxurious. Powered by a potent engine, this extraordinary car effortlessly combines power and elegance.

Each car is custom-built to the exact specifications of its owner, ensuring that no two models are alike. This level of exclusivity makes the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail a coveted symbol of wealth and prestige.

Only three of these exceptional vehicles have been manufactured so far and none among Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Ratan Tata own it. Among the select few who possess a Rolls Royce Boat Tail are billionaire rapper Jay-Z and his wife, pop icon Beyonce. Additionally, another owner is reportedly from a family with substantial wealth accumulated in the pearl industry, although their identity remains undisclosed. The third is owned by Mauro Icardi, the Argentinian footballer representing Galatasaray.