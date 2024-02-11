Twitter
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

UP MLAs leave on buses to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; watch

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

9 must-watch Indian historical television shows

8 houseplants that can be grown without soil

10 thermogenic foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s sports drama sees drop on first Saturday, earns Rs 3 crore

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

HomeBusiness

Business

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

From the sumptuous leather upholstery to the exquisite wood veneers, every element of the interior exudes luxury and refinement.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's masterpiece the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is touted as the most expensive car in the world. Priced at $28 million (estimated) (approximately Rs 214.59 crore), the car has set a new standard for automotive luxury and opulence.

Inspired by classic yacht design, this extraordinary automobile exudes elegance and sophistication from every angle. One of the most striking features of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is its unique rear deck. This bespoke feature houses a retractable parasol, allowing occupants to enjoy al fresco dining experiences in unparalleled style and comfort.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a four-seater convertible. Its rear section boasts a retractable table and a telescopic umbrella for added convenience. Additionally, the car is equipped with two refrigerators, including one specifically designed for storing champagne. Crafting this exceptional vehicle involves meticulously assembling 1,813 parts over four years, resulting in a truly unique final product.

From the sumptuous leather upholstery to the exquisite wood veneers, every element of the interior exudes luxury and refinement.

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail boasts impressive performance capabilities, delivering a driving experience that is as exhilarating as it is luxurious. Powered by a potent engine, this extraordinary car effortlessly combines power and elegance.

Each car is custom-built to the exact specifications of its owner, ensuring that no two models are alike. This level of exclusivity makes the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail a coveted symbol of wealth and prestige.

Only three of these exceptional vehicles have been manufactured so far and none among Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Ratan Tata own it. Among the select few who possess a Rolls Royce Boat Tail are billionaire rapper Jay-Z and his wife, pop icon Beyonce. Additionally, another owner is reportedly from a family with substantial wealth accumulated in the pearl industry, although their identity remains undisclosed. The third is owned by Mauro Icardi, the Argentinian footballer representing Galatasaray. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, cold wave warning in these states; check forecast here

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE