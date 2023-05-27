Search icon
Wipro: IT giant's CEO earned Rs 22.7 lakh per day, his FY23 annual salary was…

Last year, Thierry Delaporte’s salary was the most impressive among peers in the Indian IT industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Billionaire Azim Premji founded IT giant Wipro’s CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte took home a massive pay package for FY 2022-23 despite a 5% reduction in compensation in USD terms from last year. Delaporte had held the tag of the highest paid CEO in the Indian IT sector last year.

In the financial year 2023, Delaporte received compensation of $10 million (around Rs 83 crore). This is $0.5 million down from FY22's $10.5 million. It amounted to around Rs 79.66 crore at the time.

Last year, Delaporte’s salary was the most impressive among peers in the Indian IT industry. In comparison to his Rs 79.66 crore, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned $9.36 million or Rs 71.02 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan received compensation of $4.48 million or around Rs 34 crore.

In comparison to highest paid IT CEOs in the world, the French national leading Wipro is not far behind. IBM’s Arvind Krishna earned $17.56 million. Highest paid IT CEO in the world Julie Sweet of Accenture was paid a salary of $23 million. 

