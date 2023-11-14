Who was PRS Oberoi or 'Biki Oberoi', Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus who passed away at 94, had Rs 3,829 crore net worth

PRS Oberoi was an inspiration to many. As per Fobes, his net worth was around Rs 3,829 crore. Oberoi became the chairman of the group’s parent company EIH Limited in 2002 after his father and founder of The Oberoi group passed away.

The Oberoi Group is one of the most renowned and prestigious hospitality chains in the country which has a long history. Founded back in 1934 by Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi with just two properties, the group is now present in 7 countries. The expansion of the Oberoi Group and its success is mostly credited to one of Mohan Singh Oberoi’s sons Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi (PRS Oberoi), who passed away at 94. With big accomplishments under his belt, PRS Oberoi was an inspiration to many. As per Fobes, his net worth was around Rs 3,829 crore. Oberoi became the chairman of the group’s parent company EIH Limited in 2002 after his father and founder of The Oberoi group passed away.

Educated in India, the United Kingdom and in Switzerland, PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities. He established The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development at New Delhi in 1967. The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development is considered amongst the best in Asia.

PRS Oberoi remained CEO of EIH Limited till 2013 and he was succeeded by his son Vikram Oberoi. Popularly known as "Biki", Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, by the government of India in 2008. Apart from EIH Limited, Oberoi also served as a Director of Jet Airways. He has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality. PRS Oberoi decided to relinquish his position as Chairman and Director of EIH Limited effective 3rd May 2022.