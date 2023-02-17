WhatsApp news: Not just account ban, you can end up in jail if caught violating these rules

WhatsApp, one of the most well-liked messaging programmes in India is utilised by people from all walks of life, including politicians, activists, and of course criminals. Whatsapp is used for offices, students and businesses. Do you realise that if you make a mistake, your account can get blocked and you can also go to jail? WhatsApp bans many accounts every month.

WhatsApp bans accounts if they believe that the individual has violated Terms and Conditions, for example, if it involves spam, scams or if it puts WhatsApp users’ safety at risk. WhatsApp users in India, the police can arrest you with the support of WhatsApp if you do any of the following things under the Information Technology Act, 2000. Let’s check out those reasons that can ban your WhatsApp account:

Spam messages:

On WhatsApp, individuals who send spam messages face harsh penalties. Strict action may be taken against you if you sent such communications to any users and were reported.

Breaking copyright rules:

If you share a movie or any other content on WhatsApp that violates the rule of privacy, your WhatsApp account may still be suspended. If you complain in such a case, you might also end up in jail.

Criminal activities:

You've probably heard a lot of times that messages posted on social media or WhatsApp are what spark riots. Due to security agencies' complaints, WhatsApp accounts have been blocked.

WhatsApp hack:

You may also take legal action against a person who has attempted to hack into your account. You can file a complaint with the police's cyber unit. If someone does this, the business may issue a legal notice for WhatsApp hacking.

Using third-party apps:

It's possible for WhatsApp to block your account if you use a third-party app. There are other third-party programmes available on the market, including GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Mode, and WhatsApp Pulse. Your WhatsApp account may be suspended if you use this.