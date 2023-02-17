Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp news: Not just account ban, you can end up in jail if caught violating these rules

According to the Information Technology Act of 2000, WhatsApp users in India who perform any of the following actions written below may be arrested by the police with WhatsApp's assistance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

WhatsApp news: Not just account ban, you can end up in jail if caught violating these rules
WhatsApp news: Not just account ban, you can end up in jail if caught violating these rules

WhatsApp, one of the most well-liked messaging programmes in India is utilised by people from all walks of life, including politicians, activists, and of course criminals. Whatsapp is used for offices, students and businesses.  Do you realise that if you make a mistake, your account can get blocked and you can also go to jail? WhatsApp bans many accounts every month. 

WhatsApp bans accounts if they believe that the individual has violated Terms and Conditions, for example, if it involves spam, scams or if it puts WhatsApp users’ safety at risk. WhatsApp users in India, the police can arrest you with the support of WhatsApp if you do any of the following things under the Information Technology Act, 2000. Let’s check out those reasons that can ban your WhatsApp account:

Spam messages: 
On WhatsApp, individuals who send spam messages face harsh penalties. Strict action may be taken against you if you sent such communications to any users and were reported.

Breaking copyright rules:
If you share a movie or any other content on WhatsApp that violates the rule of privacy, your WhatsApp account may still be suspended. If you complain in such a case, you might also end up in jail.

(Also Read: E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways)

Criminal activities:
You've probably heard a lot of times that messages posted on social media or WhatsApp are what spark riots. Due to security agencies' complaints, WhatsApp accounts have been blocked.

WhatsApp hack:
You may also take legal action against a person who has attempted to hack into your account. You can file a complaint with the police's cyber unit. If someone does this, the business may issue a legal notice for WhatsApp hacking.

Using third-party apps:
It's possible for WhatsApp to block your account if you use a third-party app. There are other third-party programmes available on the market, including GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Mode, and WhatsApp Pulse. Your WhatsApp account may be suspended if you use this. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.