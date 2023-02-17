E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways

There are six ways to check post office savings account balance, read below to learn steps about the facilities.
Post Office savings accounts can be used to store money safely, make cash withdrawals, make deposits, and send money quickly, in addition to a number of other advantages. Moreover, interest can be generated on funds stored in this account, and limitless cash withdrawals are permitted. Customers who use the department's digital services can access their accounts. Clients can perform a mini-statement, check their account balance, transfer money, and more.
Here are some online and offline methods for checking the balance of your post office account:
1. Missed call assistance
Dial "8424054994" from the mobile phone associated with the account to sign up for the missed call banking service. Once the mobile number is registered, one can make a missed call to "8424054994" to get the account balance and mini-statement details.
2. Online banking
Visit the Post Office’s official website and create an account. A user id and password will be generated. Login to DoP e-Banking Portal and enter the User ID and password. Input the registered mobile number; the number will receive an OTP. To confirm, enter the OTP. Selecting an account choice will allow you to view your account's balance.
3. Phone banking
From the mobile number associated with the account, dial 155299 (toll-free), then carry out the IVRS instruction. Choose the language and the specifics of your savings account. The account balance can then be viewed by selecting the "get balance" option.
4. E-passport facility
On your smartphone, launch the Post Office app and log in. Navigate to "Mobile Banking," log in with your account information, and then select "Go." After being led to your account's dashboard, click on "Statement" under "Balance and Statement." Choose the time frame you wish to view the statement and download it.
5. SMS
One must register before using SMS to check balance. Send the word "register" to the number "7738062873" from the mobile device associated with the Post Office savings or current account to register. After signing up, you can send the message "balance" to the number to view your account balance. Type "mini" to the number to verify your mini statements.
6. Mobile app- IPPB
Download the IPPB app and enter your account number and customer ID. For verification, an OTP will be generated on the registered number. Enter the OTP, set the MPIN and you will be able to check the account balance.