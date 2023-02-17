E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways

There are six ways to check post office savings account balance, read below to learn steps about the facilities.

Post Office savings accounts can be used to store money safely, make cash withdrawals, make deposits, and send money quickly, in addition to a number of other advantages. Moreover, interest can be generated on funds stored in this account, and limitless cash withdrawals are permitted. Customers who use the department's digital services can access their accounts. Clients can perform a mini-statement, check their account balance, transfer money, and more.

Here are some online and offline methods for checking the balance of your post office account: