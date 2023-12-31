Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Niranjan Hiranandani, the 73-year-old co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, recently shared a video of himself taking a ride on the Mumbai local train.

The video captured moments of him waiting on the platform, boarding the AC coach, and traveling to Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district. In the caption, Hiranandani mentioned that he opted for the train to save time and avoid Mumbai's notorious traffic, describing the journey as an "insightful experience." "Saving Time and beating Traffic with the City's Lifeline a journey from Mumbai to Ulhasnagar in an AC coach was an insightful personal experience," he wrote.

The video, shared on Instagram, has gained over 22 million views, with many praising Hiranandani for choosing public transport.

Some comments lauded his down-to-earth approach, while others expressed a desire to meet him. However, a few users pointed out that he boarded the handicapped coach, which is reserved for individuals with physical disabilities, pregnant women, and cancer patients.

Despite the critique, the overall response highlighted the importance of influential figures embracing public transportation for its positive impact on issues like pollution and infrastructure development.

Niranjan Hiranandani, the 79th richest Indian on the Forbes list, cofounded Hiranandani Group with brother Surendra, who now runs his independent venture.