Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Niranjan Hiranandani, the 73-year-old co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, recently shared a video of himself taking a ride on the Mumbai local train. 

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Niranjan Hiranandani, the 73-year-old co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, recently shared a video of himself taking a ride on the Mumbai local train. 

The video captured moments of him waiting on the platform, boarding the AC coach, and traveling to Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district. In the caption, Hiranandani mentioned that he opted for the train to save time and avoid Mumbai's notorious traffic, describing the journey as an "insightful experience." "Saving Time and beating Traffic with the City's Lifeline a journey from Mumbai to Ulhasnagar in an AC coach was an insightful personal experience," he wrote. 

The video, shared on Instagram, has gained over 22 million views, with many praising Hiranandani for choosing public transport. 

Some comments lauded his down-to-earth approach, while others expressed a desire to meet him. However, a few users pointed out that he boarded the handicapped coach, which is reserved for individuals with physical disabilities, pregnant women, and cancer patients. 

Despite the critique, the overall response highlighted the importance of influential figures embracing public transportation for its positive impact on issues like pollution and infrastructure development.

Niranjan Hiranandani, the 79th richest Indian on the Forbes list, cofounded Hiranandani Group with brother Surendra, who now runs his independent venture.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: PM Modi to launch projects worth 15,700 crores in Ayodhya

Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

Man kisses and helps snake shed its skin, viral video leaves internet divided

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE