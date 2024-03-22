Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Inspiring Journey of a Local Software Developer to Global Tech Leadership

This actress filmed cinema's first orgasm scene, said director duped her, quit films to turn scientist, invented Wi-Fi

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star bowler set to miss matches, check details

How a delivery boy became the reason behind Rs 34000 crore business, made Rs 2325 crore revenue in 3 months…

Bihar: 1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress filmed cinema's first orgasm scene, said director duped her, quit films to turn scientist, invented Wi-Fi

Meet Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's make-up artist who has worked with Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika, his per day salary is..

This star kid's film has no release date or trailer; has already earned Rs 420 crore, just one scene cost Rs 70 crore

IPL: Batters with most runs in CSK vs RCB matches

9 Indian films of 2024 with less than Rs 1 crore box office collection 

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This actress filmed cinema's first orgasm scene, said director duped her, quit films to turn scientist, invented Wi-Fi

This star kid's film has no release date or trailer; has already earned Rs 420 crore, just one scene cost Rs 70 crore

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

HomeBusiness

Business

The Inspiring Journey of a Local Software Developer to Global Tech Leadership

Amit Gupta continues to inspire aspiring developers worldwide, proving that the pursuit of knowledge knows no boundaries.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

article-main
Amit Gupta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From the bustling streets of Agra to the corridors of Silicon Valley, the journey of Amit Gupta, a local software developer turned global tech leader, is nothing short of extraordinary. His path, strewn with challenges and illuminated by triumphs, serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring individuals navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Born into humble beginnings and educated in a Hindi medium school, Amit's journey took a transformative turn when he embarked on his bachelor's degree in the historic city of Agra. Venturing far from home for the first time, he encountered the trials of adaptation to a new environment and the rigors of hostel life. 

However, it was after completing his 12th grade that Amit faced a pivotal moment. Striving to pursue higher education, he set his sights on the competitive JEE for Engineering. Yet, the journey to success proved elusive, prompting him to recognize the significance of mastering the English language for future endeavors in the corporate world.

In 1994, amid a landscape devoid of widespread internet and computers, learning a new language posed a formidable challenge. Undeterred by adversity, Amit opted for higher education, enrolling in a Master's in Computer Application course, despite being thousands of kilometers away from his hometown.

The challenges seemed insurmountable – a language barrier, unfamiliarity with computers, and an alien culture. However, fueled by tenacity and an indomitable spirit, Amit embarked on a relentless pursuit of knowledge. With the support of a compassionate classmate, he navigated the intricacies of learning English, a language pivotal for his academic success.

With determination and resilience, Amit gradually adapted to his new surroundings, immersing himself in a culture vastly different from his own. The shift to South India not only broadened his horizons but also instilled essential qualities such as adaptability, patience, and proactive learning.

Upon completing his Master's with distinction, Amit ventured into the professional world, joining a software startup in Bangalore in 2001. This marked the beginning of his journey into corporate culture and real-time software development – uncharted territory for a small-town individual with limited language skills.

Despite the initial challenges, Amit embraced the opportunity for growth, showcasing resilience and a willingness to step out of his comfort zone. His dedication and hard work caught the attention of Dell (then Perot System), where he secured a position in mobile application development, propelling him onto the global stage.

Overcoming cultural adjustments and language barriers, Amit thrived in his new environment, actively engaging in social integration and building relationships to bridge the divide. His relentless pursuit of excellence led to recognition and opportunities for global projects, culminating in his first trip to the USA in 2004.

Continuing to embrace change and challenge, Amit ventured into the startup culture of Silicon Valley, co-founding successful ventures such as myshapa.com and urbanlens88.com. His journey eventually led him to VMware, where he spearheaded a global team in transforming DevOps culture, before ultimately realizing his dream of joining Apple.

Today, Amit Gupta stands at the helm of one of the world's most renowned engineering teams, impacting billions of lives through his work for Apple's products. His journey, from a Hindi medium school to global tech leadership, serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities that determination, resilience, and passion can unlock.

In an interview reflecting on his journey, Amit Gupta remarked, "My path has been marked by challenges, but each obstacle only fueled my determination to succeed. Through resilience and a thirst for knowledge, I've embraced change and pursued excellence at every turn. My journey is a testament to the limitless potential that lies within each of us, waiting to be unlocked by perseverance and passion."

With his inspiring story, Amit Gupta continues to inspire aspiring developers worldwide, proving that the pursuit of knowledge knows no boundaries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Telescope discovers ancient star threads 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' in Milky Way galaxy, details inside

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement