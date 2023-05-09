Search icon
Rs 90 crore lehenga, Rs 3 lakh invitation card: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Rs 700 crore wedding's inside details

Know the details of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's ultra-expensive wedding celebration that cost Rs 700 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Rs 90 crore lehenga, Rs 3 lakh invitation card: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Rs 700 crore wedding's inside details
Isha Ambani Wedding| Photo: File

Talking about the richest weddings is incomplete without Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's extravagant, glamour-filled wedding. India's one of the most expensive weddings was when business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter married childhood friend Anand Piramal. From the invitation cards in Dolce and Gabbana boxes to Beyonce's performance, the wedding saw many things that India did not witness earlier. Reportedly the entire wedding cost Rs 7 billion. 

Among many unique and extremely expensive things was the invitation card. As per reports, each piece cost Rs 3 lakh. The invitation card came in a Dolce and Gabbana box adorned with pink and gold lace and detachable chains that could be worn as jewellery.

 

The entire celebration was spread across Udaipur, Lake Como in Italy and then at the Ambani home in Mumbai. The ceremony was filled with Bollywood celebrities starting from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and others. 

Isha Amabani Wedding lehenga 

Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga was one of the main attractions. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the lehenga had a special tribute to her mother Nita Ambani. The Rs 90 crore lehenga was stitched incorporating the bridal sari of Nita Ambani, a 35-year-old heirloom piece. 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding: Beyonce performance 

The cherry on top of the ultra-expensive wedding was American singer Beyonce's 45 minutes long performance. Reports state that the singer charged 15 million dollars for a 45 minutes appearance featuring a number of costume changes. 

The couple got married in 2018, and after the wedding, they moved to a luxurious sea-facing mansion worth Rs 450 crore.

