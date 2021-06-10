95% customers postponed home-buying decisions amid COVID-19 second wave, shows survey

Headlines

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

8 Ways to reduce premature grey hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

HomeBusiness

Business

95% customers postponed home-buying decisions amid COVID-19 second wave, shows survey

Credai released findings of its first-ever industry survey conducted across North, East, West and South zones conducted between May 24 and June 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 03:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to several sectors of the market and real estate is one of them. According to the survey by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai), about 95 per cent of developers fear project delays, 92 per cent are experiencing labour shortage at project sites, 83 per cent are working with less than half the workforce, and over 82 per cent of builders are facing project approval delays. 

Credai released findings of its first-ever industry survey conducted across North, East, West and South zones conducted between May 24 and June 3, 2021 to assess the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic on the country's real estate sector. 

“The real estate sector showed tremendous resilience in bouncing back on a cautious recovery path post the first wave, despite little relief measures. However, the second wave has prompted us to reflect and re-evaluate the growth path of the industry, and we felt it was vital to assess the challenges faced by the customers and industry partners in light of the recent developments. The findings reveal that the second wave has had a more debilitating impact on the real estate sector than the first wave,” Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President, CREDAI National said.

"Added factors such as recent spike in construction materials including steel, cement etc have contributed to more than 10% increase in construction cost for more than 88% developers. Various financial constraints and liquidity crunch are further adding to the problem, with 77% developers experiencing issues in servicing of existing loans, 85% developers facing disruptions in the planned collection, and 69% are facing issues in the disbursement of customer home loans," he added.

The survey also indicated changing consumer behaviour and shows that the second wave of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has led to 95 per cent of homebuyers postponing their purchase decisions. They are now skeptical and uncertain, and this has led to a slowing down of demand. Nearly 98% of developers are facing reduced customer enquiries. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IIT alumnus followed Warren Buffett model to build Rs 207700 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new powerful SUV worth over Rs 1.5 crore

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website www.cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 launched, registration begins today

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE