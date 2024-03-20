Twitter
Business

'Happy to...': Raymond chief Gautam Singhania shares pic with father Vijaypat months after public spat

This comes months after Vijaypat Singhania reportedly alleged that his son Gautam took away everything from him.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Months after a public spat over a family issue, Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania shared a picture with his father Vijaypat Singhania on Wednesday. This comes months after Vijaypat reportedly alleged that his son took away everything from him. Gautam Singhania is the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group, which has a market cap of Rs 11539 crore as of March 20. 

Sharing a photo with his father, Gautam wrote, "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always." In 2017, his father had alleged that Raymond Ltd hadn't given him possession of a duplex JK House building in south Mumbai.

 

 

Moreover, the 58-year-old billionaire Gautam announced his separation from his wife Nawaz Modi in November 2023. After this, Modi reportedly sought 75 per cent of his wealth as part of the settlement. Gautam is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with his wife. The duo have two daughters -- Niharika and Nisa. Gautam joined the Singhania family's JK Group of companies in 1986. He later joined family's Raymond Group in 1990 and became chairman and MD.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

 

