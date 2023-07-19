Headlines

Business

Ratan Tata was the first Indian to fly F-16 Falcon fighter jet worth over Rs 400 crore, later started to produce them

Almost 10 years after Ratan Tata became the first Indian to fly the F-16 fighter jet, he signed a landmark agreement with Lockheed Martin to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Ratan Tata’s remarkable achievements are an inspiration to the current generation. The Indian billionaire and former Tata Sons chairman is mostly known for his wise business knowledge and philanthropic acts but many of today’s generation are unaware that Ratan Tata was the first Indian civilian to fly a  F-16 Falcon fighter jet. An aging industrialist flying a fighter jet isn’t a common sight but the video of this rare event was everywhere in 2007. During an airshow in Bangalore, Ratan Tata was the co-pilot of the F-16 combat aircraft that was commandeered by Paul Hattendorf, who was the test pilot at Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of aircraft. During the event, Ratan Tata was 69 years old.

Ratan Tata got a chance to fly an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet that is worth more than Rs 400 crore and has a top speed of more than 2000 km/h. The Indian billionaires spent almost 40 minutes in the aircraft and took control mid-flight. After the experience, the visibly tired Ratan Tata said “It was great.”

Almost 10 years after Ratan Tata became the first Indian to fly the F-16 fighter jet, he signed a landmark agreement with Lockheed Martin to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India. F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India and positions the Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world. 

With more than 4,500 produced and approximately 3,200 operational aircraft worldwide being flown today by 26 countries, the F-16 remains the world’s most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter ever produced.

