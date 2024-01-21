Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani: Industrialists invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

10 effective tips for weight loss

Inside pics of floral decorations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

Tata Steel said about 2,500 roles were likely to go in the next 18 months, with 2,800 jobs affected overall.

article-main

reuters

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Steel said on Friday that it will close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, with the loss of up to 2,800 jobs at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales.

The closures are part of India-owned Tata Steel's plan to turn around its loss-making UK steelmaking business by switching to lower carbon electric arc furnaces, a proposal backed by 500 million pounds ($634.10 million) of government money.

Tata Steel said about 2,500 roles were likely to go in the next 18 months, with 2,800 jobs affected overall. It will start a consultation process as part of the restructuring and said it would try to maximise voluntary redundancies.

"The course we are putting forward is difficult, but we believe it is the right one," Tata Steel Chief Executive T V Narendran said. "We must transform at pace to build a sustainable business in the UK for the long-term."

Tata Steel employs more than 8,000 people in the UK, but the warning that there could be 3,000 redundancies came in September when the government announced its funding package to safeguard 5,000 jobs.

Trade unions Community, Unite and GMB said in a separate statement that they rejected the Tata Steel plan and would consult members on next steps, including industrial action.

The electric arc furnaces are operated by fewer workers compared to the blast furnaces and the confirmation of the job losses is a major blow for the area, where Tata Steel is a major employer.

Tata said it would offer a 130 million pound support package to help affected employees retrain and find new jobs.

The switch to electric steelmaking is expected to cut Britain's carbon emissions by 1.5% as Port Talbot's coal-fired plant is the country's biggest single carbon emitter.

Britain has said its financial support for Tata Steel helped to secure the future of the country's steel industry, because without it, Tata had threatened to shut the plant entirely, citing losses of 1 million pounds a day.

But critics of the plan say the industry will be severely diminished because electric arc furnaces make steel from recycling scrap steel, rather than making so-called virgin steel from iron ore, coke and other inputs.

China-owned British Steel, which has two blast furnaces in Scunthorpe, northern England, is also in talks with the government about shifting to cleaner manufacturing. Unions have warned of up to 2,000 redundancies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, son of a village cloth seller, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR…

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Stock market to have normal trading on Saturday, remain shut on Jan 22

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

DNA Show: Know significance of 3 Ram Lalla idols to be placed in sanctum sanctorum

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE