Headlines

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi reacts as he gets transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

ICAI Result November 2023 declared: Madhur Jain tops CA final, Jay Devang Jimulia secures AIR 1 in inter

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged? Actor's team reacts

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Gujarat

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Meet actor who had hit debut, kept marriage secret to save career, quit Bollywood, is now COO of Rs 4700-crore company

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

Although many know Ratan Tata for leading Tata Group to new heights, only a few know about the challenges that he faced on the way to establish a brand with more than Rs 2500000 crore market cap.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

article-main
Ratan Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular Indian industrialists across the globe. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata is known for his philanthropy, wisdom and business management. Ratan Tata’s quotes and lessons often go viral due to which he has managed to get a massive social media following. Many upcoming leaders and entrepreneurs find Ratan Tata as the right mentor and use his ideology to guide during challenging phases. Although many know Ratan Tata for leading Tata Group to new heights, only a few know about the challenges that he faced on the way to establish a brand with more than Rs 2500000 crore market cap. In one such video shared by Columbia Business School, Ratan Tata spoke about the incident when he confronted a gangster.

Ratan Tata once revealed that he confronted a dangerous gangster who later put out a contract to get the billionaire killed. In a massive union in Tata Motors which was known as Telco back then, a gangster tried to take over the control of the union because of the wealth. The gangster had a huge amount of followers who were disruptive, violent and intimidating. While people were suggesting Ratan Tata to appease the gangster to win him over and get him out of the way, Ratan Tata thought otherwise and decided to confront him.

The dangerous gangster even stabbed a few officers of Tata Motors in the thigh to send a message to the industrialist. Even after receiving continuous threats from the gangster, Ratan Tata refused to bow down. The gangster then called a strike and with a fear of getting attacked, the workers refused to work at the plant. To back the workers, Ratan Tata stayed at the plant for days and got the works started. After some time, the gangster lost and the authorities were able to get a hold of him.

After coming out of jail, the gangster put out a contract to get Ratan Tata killed and then again everybody suggested the industrialist make up with him. He never did that and that was the turning point for the labour election of Tata Motors. Although Ratan Tata faced a rough time while dealing with the gangster, he believes that he never would have done it any other way.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE