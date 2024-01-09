Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

Although many know Ratan Tata for leading Tata Group to new heights, only a few know about the challenges that he faced on the way to establish a brand with more than Rs 2500000 crore market cap.

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular Indian industrialists across the globe. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata is known for his philanthropy, wisdom and business management. Ratan Tata’s quotes and lessons often go viral due to which he has managed to get a massive social media following. Many upcoming leaders and entrepreneurs find Ratan Tata as the right mentor and use his ideology to guide during challenging phases. Although many know Ratan Tata for leading Tata Group to new heights, only a few know about the challenges that he faced on the way to establish a brand with more than Rs 2500000 crore market cap. In one such video shared by Columbia Business School, Ratan Tata spoke about the incident when he confronted a gangster.

Ratan Tata once revealed that he confronted a dangerous gangster who later put out a contract to get the billionaire killed. In a massive union in Tata Motors which was known as Telco back then, a gangster tried to take over the control of the union because of the wealth. The gangster had a huge amount of followers who were disruptive, violent and intimidating. While people were suggesting Ratan Tata to appease the gangster to win him over and get him out of the way, Ratan Tata thought otherwise and decided to confront him.

The dangerous gangster even stabbed a few officers of Tata Motors in the thigh to send a message to the industrialist. Even after receiving continuous threats from the gangster, Ratan Tata refused to bow down. The gangster then called a strike and with a fear of getting attacked, the workers refused to work at the plant. To back the workers, Ratan Tata stayed at the plant for days and got the works started. After some time, the gangster lost and the authorities were able to get a hold of him.

After coming out of jail, the gangster put out a contract to get Ratan Tata killed and then again everybody suggested the industrialist make up with him. He never did that and that was the turning point for the labour election of Tata Motors. Although Ratan Tata faced a rough time while dealing with the gangster, he believes that he never would have done it any other way.