Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

Business

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal who used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Ratan Tata, veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman, on Wednesday issued a 'fake' alert for misusing his name on social media to 'exaggerate investment' with a risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee.

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal who used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments. In the fake video, Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager.

"A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk-free with a 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post. The video also showed messages of people receiving money in their accounts.

READ | Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

