Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

Ratan Tata, veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman, on Wednesday issued a 'fake' alert for misusing his name on social media to 'exaggerate investment' with a risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee.

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal who used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments. In the fake video, Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager.

"A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk-free with a 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post. The video also showed messages of people receiving money in their accounts.

