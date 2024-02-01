Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta’s boAT, company registered Rs 3,377 crore…

Aman Gupta's boAT reported its highest-ever revenue of Rs 3,377 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in world’s second largest audio wearable brand boAT founded by Shark Tank’s popular judge Aman Gupta. As per boAT, Singh's entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic asset for boAt. His investment signifies belief in the brand's vision. As per reports, boAT reported its highest-ever revenue of Rs 3,377 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023. This was also the first time the company faced a loss of Rs 129.4 crore after been profitable for eight consecutive years

"Ranveer's investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation." said Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt.

This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt’s sub-brand offering audio products which includes TWS, and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience. The Nirvana range's impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and Active Noise Cancelling technology will be advertised by Ranveer Singh.