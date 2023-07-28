Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partner’s stake value in Adani Group crosses Rs 25000 crore: Report

Adani Green has a stake of 3.50 per cent, which is valued at Rs 6315 crores.

In stock markets, those who risk more, earn more. An American investment firm did the same and earned thousands of crores. GQG Partners invested in the Adani Group when it was in a crisis over the Hindenburg report. This firm took a massive risk by investing in the company. However, they are now reaping the benefits of the risk.

GQQ Partners is led by Indian American Rajeev Jain. Over the last four months, since Jain’s firm invested in the Adani Group, the investments’ total value has reached Rs 25000 crore.

Jain’s firm had invested 1.9 billion dollars in the Adani Group. The firm then invested 500 million dollars. In June, they invested another billion dollars.

Since April, Adani’s shares have increased by 41 percent.

GQG's stake in Adani Enterprises is 2.67 per cent, whose valuation has reached Rs 7535 crore, reported NBT.

Adani Green has a stake of 3.50 per cent, which is valued at Rs 6315 crores.

Adani Ports holds 3.10 per cent stake, which is valued at Rs 5045 crore.

Adani Transmission has a stake of 5.35 per cent, which is valued at 4871 crores.

Ambuja Cement has 1.36% stake, whose valuation has reached 1197 crores.

Who is Rajiv Jain?

GQG Partners was formed in 2016 by Rajiv Jain. He is the chairman and the CEO of the company. He is of Indian origin.

Born in India, Jain completed his MBA from Miami.

GQG did bumper business on Adani shares in just 2 days. They scored a profit of Rs 470 per share on the flagship Adani Enterprises share.

Jain did his schooling and graduation in Rajasthan. He moved to America for further studies.

He owns around 70 percent of the company.

Since he received a good response, he kept increasing the company’s exposure to the Adani Group.