This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

The stock market has been experiencing a downturn lately, but amid the bearish trends, some stocks have still managed to deliver impressive returns. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has proven to be a lucrative investment choice for those with a patient outlook and has delivered impressive returns.

Over the long term, Noida-based Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has delivered returns exceeding 138,900%. Currently, the company's share price stands at Rs 111.20. Its 52-week high is Rs 126.55 per share, while the low is Rs 61.84 per share. The founder of the company is Vivek Chand Sehgal, who is notably, Australia's richest Indian.

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited was a mere Rs 0.080 when it entered the stock market in 1999. Today, it trades at Rs 112.85, yielding a staggering return of 138,900% for investors over this period. To put this into perspective, if someone had invested Rs 1,00,000 in this stock approximately 25 years ago, they would have reaped profits of nearly Rs 14 crore.

Even in the last year alone, this multi-bagger stock has outperformed, delivering returns of 64%. Over the past five years, it yielded a modest return of just 13%. However, in the last year, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's shares have surged by 64%. Over six months, the stock has presented a return of 12.04%. If someone had invested 100,000 rupees in this stock a year ago, their investment would have grown to Rs 1.64 lakh today.