'Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani ensured..': Gautam Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi makes stunning revelations

Raymond's billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania last week announced his separation from his wife of 24 years, Nawaz Modi. However, in an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi has now accused her estranged husband of allegedly assaulting her and their daughter Niharika Singhania on September 10, the day after Gautam Singhania's birthday.

Detailing the incident, Nawaz Modi claimed that at 5 am on September 10, Gautam Singhania allegedly physically attacked both her and their minor daughter, Niharika. She described the ordeal, stating, "...Gautam beat up, smashed up, kicked, punched his minor daughter Niharika and myself for something which felt like about 15 minutes...unrelentingly."

Nawaz Modi further alleged, "He suddenly left the scene of the attack and disappeared. I could only imagine that he was going to get his guns or weapons. I dragged my daughter to safety to another room."

During the interview, Nawaz Modi claimed that Singhania had flung her and Niharika around the room on multiple occasions. She asserted, "He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other."

In response to the alleged assault, Nawaz Modi revealed that her daughter called for help. "My daughter called him up, ‘Vishu come back, right now.' She told him, ‘Make sure you bring your father with you’ – to liaise with Gautam. Before I knew it, Nita Ambani was on the line with me, Anant Ambani was on the line with me. The whole family had jumped in."

"Gautam tried to stop the cops from coming, from entering JK House, and he tried not to be smoked out and be brought down and cornered, thanks to the Ambanis' instructions, the cops overruled everything Gautam tried. He was then truly cornered. He didn’t want the NC's (non-cognizable offence report) to be written. The Ambanis made sure that they were written," Nawaz Modi said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania chose not to comment on the accusations. In a statement to India Today TV, he said, "For the sake of my two lovely daughters, I prefer to uphold my family’s dignity and choose not to make any statements. I request that my privacy be respected."

Meanwhile, according to an ET report, Nawaz Modi has allegedly demanded 75% of Gautam Singhania's reported Rs 11,673 crore net worth for herself and their two daughters. Singhania is said to be considering this request and has proposed establishing a family trust to manage and transfer the family assets.