Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked after her marriage to Reliance boss, her monthly salary was Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

Meet man, his firms lost over Rs 900000000000 market cap in a few days, still India’s second richest, his net worth is…

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

'Russia is ready to use...': President Putin issues blunt warning ahead of presidential vote this week

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

Delhi Capital's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Things to know about Area 51

9 Bollywood stars who rejected blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked after her marriage to Reliance boss, her monthly salary was Rs...

Before her marriage, Nita completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College Of Commerce And Economics.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, began her professional journey as a teacher, a fact she revealed in an older interview. Despite her marriage to the chairman of Reliance Industries, she remained committed to her job. According to her conversation with Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani started teaching at Sunflower Nursery shortly after marrying Mukesh Ambani in 1985, following a courtship of just three weeks.

Before her marriage, Nita completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College Of Commerce And Economics. She made an interesting revelation during the interview, stating that she had a condition before tying the knot with Mukesh - that she would be allowed to pursue her passion for teaching. True to her word, Nita continued teaching for several years even after her marriage.

During an appearance on the chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, Nita Ambani shared that she earned Rs 800 per month as a teacher at Sunflower Nursery. Despite facing ridicule from some individuals at the time, she found immense satisfaction in her work.

"People used to laugh at me at that time, but I think it gave me a lot of satisfaction," Nita Ambani recalled.

Mukesh Ambani chimed in, revealing that Nita's salary from her teaching job covered all their dinners, jokingly adding, "And all that salary was mine," when Nita mentioned her monthly earnings of Rs 800.

Since then, Nita Ambani has made significant contributions to education by establishing Reliance Foundation Schools, which aim to provide quality education to children. These schools are spread across various locations including Jamnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Dahej, Lodhivali, Nagothane, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai. Through her dedication to education, Nita Ambani has left a lasting impact on the lives of many children and families.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Anil Ambani’s firm may soon get Rs 40000000000, state cabinet approves buyout of…

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement