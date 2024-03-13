Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked after her marriage to Reliance boss, her monthly salary was Rs...

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, began her professional journey as a teacher, a fact she revealed in an older interview. Despite her marriage to the chairman of Reliance Industries, she remained committed to her job. According to her conversation with Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani started teaching at Sunflower Nursery shortly after marrying Mukesh Ambani in 1985, following a courtship of just three weeks.

Before her marriage, Nita completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College Of Commerce And Economics. She made an interesting revelation during the interview, stating that she had a condition before tying the knot with Mukesh - that she would be allowed to pursue her passion for teaching. True to her word, Nita continued teaching for several years even after her marriage.

During an appearance on the chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, Nita Ambani shared that she earned Rs 800 per month as a teacher at Sunflower Nursery. Despite facing ridicule from some individuals at the time, she found immense satisfaction in her work.

"People used to laugh at me at that time, but I think it gave me a lot of satisfaction," Nita Ambani recalled.

Mukesh Ambani chimed in, revealing that Nita's salary from her teaching job covered all their dinners, jokingly adding, "And all that salary was mine," when Nita mentioned her monthly earnings of Rs 800.

Since then, Nita Ambani has made significant contributions to education by establishing Reliance Foundation Schools, which aim to provide quality education to children. These schools are spread across various locations including Jamnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Dahej, Lodhivali, Nagothane, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai. Through her dedication to education, Nita Ambani has left a lasting impact on the lives of many children and families.